Blitzboks face surprise package Spain for place in Cape Town Sevens final

The SA Sevens team dominated in their two pool matches Saturday, easily beating Ireland and Argentina.

Shilton van Wyk, with the ball, will be a key man in the semi-final against Spain Sunday afternoon. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South Africa’s Blitzboks will take on Spain in the Cape Town Sevens semi-finals on Sunday, with the hope to advance to the final and challenge for their first home title since the 2019/2020 season when they lost to New Zealand in the final match.

They also lost the final in Cape Town in the 2016/17 season (to England), with their only triumph at the Cape Town Stadium, and last home victory, coming in the first year after the tournament moved from Gqeberha, with them beating Argentina 29-14 in the final in 2015/16.

The Blitzboks will take on new Sevens series giant-killers Spain at 1.56pm Sunday for a spot in the final later in the day, after beating Ireland 36-7 and Argentina 29-5 in pool play on Saturday.

Coach Philip Snyman’s team are desperate to put up a good show on home soil after a difficult 2023/24 season and after finishing sixth in Dubai last weekend.

The other semi-final on Sunday (2.18pm) will be contested between Fiji and France.

The Cape Town Sevens has adopted a new format this year, with only three teams playing in four pools, with the pool winners advancing directly to the semi-finals. There are no quarter-finals, as has been the case for much of the World Series events.

Springbok Sevens squad for Cape Town:

Impi Visser (co-capt), Zain Davids (co-capt), Ricardo Duarttee, Shaun Williams, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Quewin Nortje, Donavan Don, David Brits, Zander Reynders, Tristan Leyds