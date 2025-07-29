Rugby Championship 2025: What you need to know about the Bok squad and all the fixtures

Here is everything you need to know about the current Springbok training squad, ahead of the start of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

While Australia wrap up their three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions this weekend, South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina are all already busy with their preparations for the upcoming Rugby Championship, which kicks off on 16 August.

Rassie Erasmus’ Boks are the defending champions and will hope to go back-to-back for the very first time in the competition.

The reigning world champions have only won the Rugby Championship (and before that the Tri-Nations) five times — 2024, 2019, 2009, 2004 and 1998. New Zealand have won 20 titles, Australia four and Argentina are yet to win a title.

The Boks are currently training in Joburg ahead of their first match — against Australia in Johannesburg on 16 August.

Here is everything you need to know about the current squad:

The squad consists of 37 players, 24 of whom are World Cup winners, while five players only made their debuts this season — they are Ethan Hooker (utility back), Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Boan Venter (both props), Marnus van der Merwe (hooker), and Cobus Wiese (utility forward).

Three recent World Rugby U20 Championship winners from the Junior Springboks team, namely Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste, and Haashim Pead, have been invited to train with the senior Boks over the next two weeks.

Bath prop Thomas du Toit has been granted a compulsory two-week rest as agreed with the Premiership, although he is eligible to be called up at any stage should the need arise, while No 8 Jasper Wiese is currently serving a four-week suspension, ruling him out of this squad.

A number of players have been put on standby should they be needed by the Boks. They are Lukhanyo Am (centre), who missed the July Tests due to a knee niggle, Faf de Klerk (scrumhalf), Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Salmaan Moerat (lock), Evan Roos (No 8), Neethling Fouche (prop), and Vincent Tshituka (flanker).

The Boks have so far this season beaten the Barbarians in a friendly match, Italy in two Tests and Georgia in a one-off Test.

Full Springbok squad for Australia Tests:

Forwards: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz), Jean-Luc du Preez (Bordeaux Begles), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Cobus Wiese (Bulls).

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handre Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks), Morné van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks), Damian Willemse (Stormers).

Rugby Championship fixtures:

16 August: South Africa v Australia (Joburg), Argentina v New Zealand (Cordoba)

23 August: South Africa v Australia (Cape Town), Argentina v New Zealand (Buenos Aires)

6 September: Australia v Argentina (Townsville), New Zealand v South Africa (Auckland)

13 September: Australia v Argentina (Sydney), New Zealand v South Africa (Wellington)

27 September: New Zealand v Australia (Auckland), South Africa v Argentina (Durban)

4 October: Australia v New Zealand (Perth), Argentina v South Africa (London)