Rassie: Wallabies will bring same fire as they did against Lions

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus also provided his thoughts on the controversial clean-out in the Australia–Lions match.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said he wasn’t surprised by Australia’s strong performance against the British & Irish Lions on the weekend. In fact, in a friendly bet between his coaches, he expected the Wallabies to win the game by four points.

Australia only lost the match 29–26 after a controversial refereeing decision about a potentially dangerous cleanout in the dying minutes, which gave the Lions the win.

The Melbourne game followed a 27–19 loss in Brisbane the week before, signalling a much-improved Australian performance when compared with results in recent years. Australia finished with three tries, 55% possession, and far more carries and line breaks than their opposition.

Erasmus said he expected the Australians to maintain that intensity in their third and final Test against the Lions in Sydney on Saturday, and likewise when they face the Springboks in their first two matches of the Rugby Championship, in Johannesburg and Cape Town on 16 and 23 August, respectively.

Springboks brace for Australia

Erasmus was speaking to media amid the Springboks’ two-week training camp in Johannesburg, which features 37 Test-capped Boks eligible for those two matches. He said he and his coaches had taken note of Australia’s resurgence.

“Joe Schmidt is a great coach and we know the players pretty well. It wasn’t a surprise for us [that they elevated their game],” Erasmus said.

“The coaches and I, we had scores between us. One said Australia would win and another coach said the Lions would win. We think the third Test match will be just as close.”

He said their improved performance will not impact his selection for the two Tests. “We always thought they would be as tough as they were against the Lions last weekend,” the Springbok coach said.

Rassie’s thoughts on the controversial clean-out

When asked for his thoughts on Jac Morgan’s clean-out of Carlo Tizzano, Erasmus joked about his internal wager before saying he understood why Schmidt had fumed over it.

“I had Australia by four points, and my score was 27–23. I lost our internal one on that one,” he laughed.

“That’s such a tough decision, and World Rugby came out and said it was the right decision. I know it’s a tough call for the referee to make. I know if I was Joe I would be really disappointed. And if I was Andy Farrell I would be really happy.

“I think it was touch-and-go. I can understand both sides of what both coaches see. But World Rugby has ruled on it, and that is what everyone has to accept.”