Finally! It has taken some time, but it seems a global rugby competition between the best of the north and the south will become a reality in the near future. While all the details, the format and the structure have to still be decided upon and finalised, it seems a sure thing that a “global competition” will take place for the first time in 2026. The news last week, announced by World Rugby, almost slipped under the radar, but it is something that should excite all rugby fans and it is no surprise the governing body have said the competition...

Trophy and title

While the Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and the November tours of Europe are fun and interesting and competitive, pitting the best from the north and south against each other will certainly make for better viewing and raise interest in the game — especially if there is a trophy and title at stake.

The way I understand it, it will very much be like a mini World Cup, except only the strongest teams will be up against one another and there will be no “easy” games, such as there are in World Cup pool play.

The competition will be played in the July and November windows in alternate years, outside the British and Irish Lions tours and World Cup.

Invited teams

Two invited teams, likely Japan and Fiji, are expected to “partner” with the Sanzaar teams (Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa) to make it six southern hemisphere sides and six northern hemisphere teams in the “World League”. A final will be played to determine the top team.

In a further boost, a second tier competition, consisting of smaller, less powerful and experienced teams from across the world, will also be launched and the winners of this competition will be given the chance to go “up” to the World League top table to take on the “big boys” if they win a promotion-relegation match.

It all sounds very exciting and interesting and, crucially, some of the smaller nations will finally get an opportunity to grow and develop on a big stage, where there will be a real incentive to take rugby seriously. Bring on 2026!