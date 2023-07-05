Boks and World Cup bigger than any personal goals — Van Staden

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Flanker Marco van Staden is ready to put aside his personal ambition of playing in the Rugby World Cup and put the needs of the Springbok team first.

With this being a World Cup year, every player wants to be on the plane heading to France later this year and be part of the month-long spectacle in September and October.

But, not all of the current Rugby Championship squad will make it and Van Staden, who will start at No 6 flank on Saturday night against Australia at Loftus Versfeld, is in a battle with captain Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie for a spot. The competition for the position is one that Van Staden considers healthy and good for the team.

‘Healthy competition’

“I think it’s healthy competition, everyone is pushing each other,” Van Staden said when addressing the media in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“We all have good relationships and I think it’s to bring the best out of each of us.

“I think there’s a bigger picture rather than individuals; we are representing a country and if we can bring the best out of each other to get the best guy out on the field, that will be the goal,” he said.

First Bok start

The Bulls star will get his first start for the Boks this weekend, as his 10 appearances in the green jersey so far have been from the bench.

He will form a loose trio with captain Duane Vermeulen and former World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to get a chance to play again,” said Van Staden.

“It gives you a lot of confidence playing with Pieter-Steph and Duane; they have a lot of experience. Also, me playing with Duane at the Bulls (previously) definitely helps.”

Looking forward to the encounter against the Wallabies, Van Staden is expecting them to be difficult customers, especially at the breakdowns.

“They obviously have good poachers; their focus point is to put our breakdowns under pressure. So it is obviously a threat but each team these days have good players that can poach on the ground.”