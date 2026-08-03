SA Rugby struggling to sell tickets for All Blacks’ games against URC teams

The tourists take on the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions.

The All Blacks Greatest Rivalry tour of South Africa gets under way this week, with the tourists’ first match taking place in Cape Town on Friday when they clash with the Stormers.

The New Zealanders will also take on the three other SA United Rugby Championship sides, the Lions, Sharks and Bulls. They will also face the world champions, the Springboks, in four Tests.

Those matches take place at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium, FNB Stadium and in Baltimore, USA.

According to Rapport, ticket sales for the four provincial matches have been slow.

“Sales range from modest to poor, so ‘sold out’ signs won’t be going up anytime soon,” Rapport quoted an SA Rugby spokesperson as saying. “We hope things pick up, but it has been a struggle so far.”

Tickets for Friday’s clash against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium are priced between R650 and R1,350.

The All Blacks take on the Sharks in Durban on 11 August, the Bulls in Pretoria on 15 August and the Lions at Ellis Park on 25 August.

It is understood tickets for the first two Tests, at Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium, are sold out. There are, however, still tickets available for the third Test at FNB Stadium, ranging from R1,650 to R4,000.

There are also still limited tickets available for the fourth Test at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

For tickets click here.