SA Rugby pay tribute to Du Plessis brothers, Jannie and Bismarck

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

SA Rugby have paid tribute to the Du Plessis brothers, Jannie and Bismarck, after both recently retired from the game.

The brothers both played for the Springboks and were part of the 2007 World Cup winning team coached by Jake White.

Specialist tighhead prop Jannie, 40, retired earlier this year, while hooker Bismarck, 39, ended his career a week ago with the Bulls’ final Currie Cup home game of the season.

Bok debuts on same day

According to SA Rugby, the brothers played senior provincial rugby for 20 years, with boasting more than 400 first class games.

Interestingly, the brothers made their Springbok Test debuts on the same day in 2007, in the Tri Nations Test against Australia in Sydney on 7 July.

Besides playing in the 2007 World Cup, they also featured for the Boks at the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

Jannie won the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs and Sharks and Bismarck with the Sharks, and both men also played for Montpellier in France.

Bismarck du Plessis, left, and Jannie du Plessis, right, with referee Jonathan Kaplan after the 2013 Currie Cup final between the Sharks and Western Province. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

After returning to South Africa after their spell in French club rugby, Jannie joined the Lions and Bismarck the Bulls.

In all, Jannie played 70 Tests and Bismarck 79 Tests for the Boks.

Jannie du Plessis and Bismarck du Plessis in 2007 in Sydney, days before making their debuts. Picture: by Lee Warren / Gallo Images

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander thanked the brothers for their service to South African rugby.

“Very few players have the privilege of playing in more than 70 Test matches. To do so with our brother, featuring in three World Cups and winning one of them, as well as a host of other titles, is an incredible feat,” said Alexander.

“They have been great ambassadors for both South African rugby and the Springboks, carrying the badge with pride on and off the field, and they have been fantastic role models for the young players coming through the ranks.”