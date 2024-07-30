Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu happy to be ‘Jack of all trades’ in Springbok squad

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is relishing his utility back role for the Springboks, backing his versatility to help cement him a place in the world champions’ matchday-23.

Since his Bok debut against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June, the four-Test playmaker has become a key member of Rassie Erasmus’ squad, showcasing his mercurial talent in the home clashes with Ireland and Portugal.

The 22-year-old’s impact as a supersub has been impressive. His all-round skills, from attacking and defending to his perfect goal-kicking record, make him a valuable asset for South Africa.

‘Cover multiple positions’

Feinberg-Mngomezulu can play fullback, flyhalf, and in the midfield, and speaking on Heart FM‘s ‘Super Saturday Show’, the Stormers star believes that his adaptability strengthens his contributions to the team.

“It was frowned upon for a while, being like a Jack of all trades but the modern-day game of rugby I mean you’ve got to be able to cover multiple positions and key positions [like] 10, 12, 15 even 13 in charge of defence,” he said.

“Those are the ones you want to kind of have nailed down so I’m glad I can sort of characteristically fit those positions and we’ll have to see what happens with them.

“But you know, as long as I keep getting backed by the coaches that I can play these positions you know then there’s there’s less doubt in my head and then I can really kind of make use of that versatility.

“I’m hoping it puts me in good stead but we’ll see what happens. I hope that’s something that gets me into the 23 for the next bit of time.”

Rugby Championship

With the 2024 Rugby Championship on the horizon, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is excited about facing Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

“I know that I’m not necessarily guaranteed on that matchday-23 so I’m just happy to take in everything,” he added.

“But if those squad selections come and against those top teams that we’ve all been watching for years, who I have been waking up early to watch play Super Rugby and all that type of stuff, that’s another dream come true.

“And then you’ve banked Ireland, All Blacks, Australia, these top-tier nations, it really sets you up nicely. So, I can’t be more excited for that.

“I get to travel the world with the Springboks is one thing in itself, but to play for your country in another country and defend your flag, that’s extremely exciting for me.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.