Springbok ‘newcomer’ Ruan Nortje excited about chance to wear No 5 jersey again

Former Bok veteran Matfield believes the Bulls man is the best suited to take over as Etzebeth's lock partner.

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje has an opportunity to win a second Test cap in Australia. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

With recent No 5 jersey wearer Franco Mostert injured and not part of the Springboks’ Rugby Championship squad there is an opportunity for Bulls captain and lock Ruan Nortje to win a second Test cap in the matches against the Wallabies in the next few weeks.

Nortje was called into the Boks’ 33-man Rugby Championship squad because of Mostert, Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn being unavailable for the Tests in Brisbane and Perth on August 10 and 17 respectively and it seems he is a genuine contender for the No 5 jersey.

The other locks in the Bok squad are Eben Etzebeth, who will wear the No 4 jumper, and Salman Moerat and RG Snyman.

‘Dream to play for Boks’

The Bulls leader’s only Bok cap so far was won in 2022, in a Test against Wales.

“It has always been a dream to play for the Springboks and after getting the chance to make my debut in 2022 I’ve been working hard to try to make my way back into the squad,” said the 26-year-old, who was the only newcomer added to the Bok squad following the Tests earlier this season against Wales, Ireland and Portugal.

“I played with quite a few of the guys in 2022 and being able to play and train with them again is an absolute honour and privilege.

“Obviously the systems have changed quite a lot since the last time I was part of the team, but that excites me even more because I love learning new things and I’ve been enjoying the new aspects of the game the coaches have introduced to the set-up.

“I am excited about this adventure and getting another chance in the Bok squad.”

Matfield in Nortje’s corner

One person who would like to see Nortje fill the No 5 jersey is former Bok captain Victor Matfield.

“There is definitely a difference between a four and five lock and he (Nortje) is through and through a five lock,” veteran Matfield told Rapport.

“He and Franco both have a high work rate, make a lot of tackles and are always first in the chase when the ball is kicked. Both of them are very good in the lineout.

“With Franco injured, he (Nortje) is probably the closest to a Franco Mostert we have.

“He has been fantastic for the Bulls for the last three years and I am very happy about the chance he now gets.”

The Boks leave Joburg for Australia, and the start of the 2024 Rugby Championship, on Wednesday.