Sacha returns to training with Stormers, should play against Sharks

Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has returned to training after taking a big knock at the weekend.

Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will likely play against the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will likely get another crack at playing a full-length game in the United Rugby Championship (URC) when the Stormers host the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old utility back made his second return from injury this month only to go off in the first half against the Lions last weekend.

Initially, Feinberg-Mngomezulu picked up a serious knee injury playing for the Springboks against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, which ruled him out of the start of the Stormers season. He returned at the start of this month against the Sharks, only to be concussed in the first half.

He made his return against the Lions, only to be hit by a heavy tackle from 140kg prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

Sacha’s injury not serious

However, Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani confirmed on Monday that the youngster was back at training and would probably be fit for Saturday’s fixture.

He said the knock was not serious and it was the goal of coaches to now help the youngster play several games in a row.

“In a perfect world, we really want him to string a couple of games together,” the coach said.

However, even when Feinberg-Mngomezulu was not playing, he was still contributing.

“Even when injured he is always around. He always wants to give back to the team in terms of analysing and contributing with feedback.”

Wing Leolin Zas will probably not be ready to play though, Hlungwani added.

Stormers prepare well for every game

The coach said the side were fortunate to be playing at home though they faced a “tough challenge” in the Sharks.

The Sharks have been hit with several injuries recently, including those suffered by Springbok stalwarts Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi.

When asked if the Stormers would adjust the intensity of their preparation based on the strength of the Sharks side they would face, Hlungwani said this would not be the case.

“We prepare the same for all the teams we face,” he said. “We can’t control who they select, who they bring in. Our preparation is based on what we want to do well and small things we want to improve.

“We don’t want to sit and say if they bring a strong team we will train more and if they bring a weak team we will train less.”

He said while some handling errors had been made against the Lions, the Stormers would not discourage brave play or alter their gameplan that drastically.

“We coach our team to be brave and take chances. If you play for the Stormers we accept that we will make mistakes now and then. We don’t tell guys to stop passing or stop offloading.”

The Sharks narrowly beat the Bulls 20–17 in another local derby in the URC last weekend to take them up to fourth on the overall table.

The Stormers secured a more convincing bonus-point victory against the Lions (final score 29–10) but linger 13th on the table. They are second in the South African shield behind the Sharks.

The Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 in their seventh-round URC match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November. So revenge will also be on their minds.