Sharks expect Stormers to attack them in these 3 areas

Sharks head coach John Plumtree expects the Stormers to target them in the set pieces, breakdown and defence.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said he was proud of how the Sharks played against the Bulls at the weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach John Plumtree believes the Stormers will target the same three areas the Bulls did in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Sharks narrowly beat the Bulls 20–17 in another URC derby last weekend to take them up to fourth on the overall table (first in the South African shield).

It was a thrilling match from start to finish and if it had not been for Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen missing two penalties in the second half, the result would have gone the other way.

But the Sharks deserve credit as their second-string side defended well at the death. They held back three driving mauls at the end to clinch the win.

Sharks look at set pieces, breakdowns and defence

“I’ve been in that situation with the Sharks with many teams over the years and every now and again you come up with a special performance from a Sharks team. For me, that was one of them, to be under-strength and come up with a win,” Plumtree said.

The Stormers earned a more convincing bonus-point victory against the Lions (final score 29–10) but still have a ways to go as they linger in 13th place on the table. Still, they are second in the South African shield.

They will be playing at home, though, and will hope to put one over the Sharks while the visitors are weakened by injury.

The Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 in their seventh-round URC match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November. So revenge will also be on their minds.

“Our set piece, breakdown and defence were three areas that we had to get right against the Bulls,” Plumtree said.

He admitted the Bulls put them under plenty of pressure during the set pieces, but he was pleased the Sharks held on, even under their own posts.

“I am really proud of those efforts but we know that next week [the Stormers] will come at us in those departments as well.”

Players potentially returning from injury

Plumtree hoped some players would return from injury for the Stormers game.

“I am not sure who they will be but hopefully Siya [Kolisi] will be back in the frame next week,” the head coach said.

He also mentioned flanker Dylan Richardson and lock Emile van Heerden but refrained from speculating further.

