Sadie, Van der Mescht get ‘call-up’ for Boks’ virtual alignment camp

There are also 'recalls' for World Cup winners Herschel Jantjies and Lukhanyo Am.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has included two uncapped players who ply their trade abroad in a group of 21 to take part in a virtual alignment camp ahead of the international season.

Prop forward Carlu Sadie and lock JJ van der Mescht will join a number of seasoned Boks in the “camp” on Tuesday. Both Sadie (Bordeaux Begles) and Van der Mescht (Northampton Saints) played for the Junior Springboks.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who won a World Cup winners’ medal in 2019 but last played for the Boks in 2023, is back in the mix with an invitation to the gathering, while centre Lukhanyo Am, whose last Test was in 2024, has also cracked the nod.

Carlu Sadie played for the Lions and Sharks in South Africa. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

World Cup winners

The other World Cup winners invited to the camp are World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese (all forwards), as well as Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe and Manie Libbok (all backline players).

Two sessions will be hosted throughout the day on Tuesday to accommodate the players’ different time zones, where they will be presented with the Boks’ macroplan for the year and detailed visions by Erasmus and his coaching team in their respective areas of expertise.

This camp follows the first in-person camp earlier this month, where 49 players reported for duty in Cape Town.

‘On same page’

“Our in-person alignment camp was successful in terms of exposing the players to our expectations and the detail we are looking for at international level this season, and we are thrilled to present those plans to the overseas-based players,” said Erasmus.

“The main purpose of the alignment camps is to get everyone on the same page and ensure that they understand our values and what we are trying to achieve on the field, and with the international season drawing closer, it’s a good time to get the players tuned into our systems and structures, so by the time we have our first official training camp in June, everyone is aware of what we expect from them.”

Regarding the “call-ups” of Sadie and Van der Mescht, as well as Jantjies and Am, Erasmus said: “Carlu and JJ have performed really well for their clubs this season, and players such as Herschel and Lukhanyo, last played for us a while ago, so it’s important that they are up to date with how our systems have changed and what our key pillars are, so it is pleasing to see them among this experienced group of international players.”

Erasmus and his coaching team will host their second alignment camp in Cape Town followed by another virtual alignment camp in May, which will be crucial in preparing the players for the first training camp.

Players invited to first virtual Springbok alignment camp:

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Carlu Sadie, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Boan Venter, JJ van der Mescht, Marnus van der Merwe, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok