Saru president asked to extend tenure

Saru president Mark Alexander could seek another four-year term when his current stint ends in April 2026.

Alexander assumed the role from Oregan Hoskins in October 2016 before being re-elected for four-year terms in April 2018 and April 2022.

While Saru’s constitution prohibits its presidents from serving more than three four-year terms, the fact that Alexander’s first tenure was only two years, and in an acting capacity, would allow him to be re-elected in 2026.

“Some members are asking that I consider serving another term in accordance with Saru’s constitution,” Alexander told Rapport. “However, this matter has not yet been formally investigated or agreed upon.”

Alexander said if his tenure did come to an end in two years’ time, he would look to help Saru find the right replacement.

“It is of the utmost importance to me to support Saru in finding a suitable successor,” he told Rapport. “While the responsibility to choose the next leader lies with our members [the provincial unions], I am committed to helping in any way possible to ensure an effective transition.

“A good successor will build on our existing achievements, steer Saru in the right direction and maintain our strategic long-term goals.”

