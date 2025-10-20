Ackermann says Bulls must maintain defence for rest of season

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said the team need to repeat their work ethic against Connacht in the coming months, starting with Glasgow on Friday.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said his team must maintain the defensive work ethic they showed against Connacht on the weekend for the rest of the United Rugby Championship.

The Bulls held on for a 28-27 win against the Irish side in Galway to remain sixth on the URC table.

It was a crucial result after Bulls president Willem Strauss described their last game (Ulster in Belfast) in a broadcast group message as “arguably our worst performance since joining the URC”, and Ackermann made 11 changes to his starting XV, including a new captain, and six to the bench.

A defeat would have meant suffering three consecutive away losses for the first time since October 2023.

Bulls make 236 tackles

While conceding four tries against Connacht, the Bulls looked better in defence, after conceding 14 tries and 99 points in their opening three matches.

Ackermann said he was grateful for his charges’ improved performance, but called on them to maintain this, starting with their next game against Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday.

“We controlled the game in big areas and then almost let it slip at the end. So I’m very pleased,” he said.

The Bulls coach referred to the 236 tackles made by his players during the game and how they only missed about 24.

“We had a big talk during the week about our effort. Defence is a big part of how much you care for each other and the team.

“I am very proud of the players. It’s still not perfect; we still made silly defensive errors when they scored that try around the ruck. There’s still a lot of work for us to do, but the way the guys put their bodies out there… It was a massive effort and that is the part I am very pleased about.”

Bulls need to repeat performance against Glasgow

Jeandré Rudolph, Nama Xaba and Reinhardt Ludwig all made more than 20 tackles.

While Ackermann was reluctant to single players out for their performances, he commended the back line and the locks.

“We made changes and the players who came in grabbed their opportunity. That means there is healthy competition,” he said.

Ackermann said everyone at the Bulls understands what they need to do, but it won’t get any easier.

“Glasgow is a world-class team – coaches and players are international. So we will make a few changes again.

“But that is what we will need this whole season. It is not about one individual or two players, it’s about the whole squad putting up their hands when they get the opportunity to play for the team.”