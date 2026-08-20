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Savea to captain All Blacks in first Test against Boks, as Roigard, Jordan passed fit

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

20 August 2026

12:20 pm

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The team also includes Ruben Love at flyhalf and Damian McKenzie at fullback.

Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea of New Zealand will lead his team against the Springboks on Saturday. Picture: Kai Schwoerer – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

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Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Even though the No 8 arrived late in the country for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, coach Dave Rennie had no problem inserting Savea into the starting team. Saturday’s Test will be his 110th match for his country.

Savea will be joined in the loose trio by Tupou Vaa’i and Luke Jacobson.

Damian McKenzie has also recovered from a niggle to take the fullback position, while wing Will Jordan and scrumhalf Cam Roigard, who haven’t featured at all on tour because of injuries, have been passed fit and will start at Ellis Park.

Cam Roigard
Cam Roigard of New Zealand is fit to play on Saturday in the first Test against the Springboks. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

There is no place in the matchday-23 for veteran back Beauden Barrett. Ruben Love will play flyhalf.

“After all the build up and anticipation, our whole touring squad is excited to get this first Test underway,” Rennie said.

“We have selected a balanced mix of big match, experienced players and younger players who have earned the right to play in this first Test.

“The first three franchise games have exposed our newer players to the way South African teams play and have been fantastic in helping us build combinations and develop the game we want to play.

“We know the Test series will be a huge step up. We’re well aware of what the Springboks will bring to the contest and the pressure that will come to bear. They are number one in the world, playing at their spiritual home in front of their passionate fans, so we will have to be at our very best on Saturday.”

The Springboks name their team later Thursday.

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All Blacks team: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leroy Carter

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All Blacks rugby team Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
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