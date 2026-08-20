Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Please respect the haka, asks Bok boss Rassie

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

20 August 2026

10:13 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The South African and New Zealand rugby teams clash in four Tests in the coming weeks.

All Blacks haka

Aaron Smith of New Zealand leads the haka in a match against the Springboks three years ago. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has urged local rugby fans to respect the haka by remaining quiet when the All Blacks rugby team perform their pre-game ritual at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The teams clash in the first of four Tests this weekend in what has been called Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

In the recent past South African rugby fans have responded to the haka with their chanting of “olé, olé, olé”, thus drowning out the famous call to battle by the New Zealanders.

‘Something special’

In the buildup to the first Test, Erasmus appealed this week to fans to show the All Blacks and their haka the respect they deserve.

“I’d love it if the people at Ellis Park create the same atmosphere as that which the people did in Cape Town (when the All Blacks faced the Stormers in their tour opener two Fridays ago).

“The haka was heard 100%, which makes it something special.”

There was also plenty respect shown at Kings Park and Loftus Versfeld in the matches against the Sharks and Bulls.

In Durban last week, the All Blacks’ haka was answered by a solo haka of now Sharks player Ma’a Nonu, who played over a 100 Tests in the New Zealand jersey.

History of the haka

The New Zealand Native rugby team first performed a version of the modern-day haka while on tour of Britain and Australia in 1888 and 1889.

In 1905, when the All Blacks name was used for the first time on tour of the British Isles, the haka known as Ka Mate was first performed.

RELATED ARTICLES

For most of the 20th century, the haka was only performed during overseas matches. That later changed.

There are currently two hakas that the All Blacks perform – Ka Mate, composed by a Maori war chief in the early 19th century, and Kapa O Pango, introduced in 2005.

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Why dialogue between March and March and AfriForum is not betrayal
News Fake patients in Mpumalanga fuel medicine black market in neighbouring countries
News DA finance chief Mark Burke axed from Parliament committees amid R4bn Kastelo probe
Crime Almost 4 000 rounds of Saps ammunition lost or stolen per month
News ‘He must explain’: Adams turns the tables on Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News