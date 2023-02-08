Scott Robertson, All Blacks in ‘dispute’ over new coach announcement

sarugbymag

The process of finding the next All Blacks head coach was thrown into turmoil after New Zealand Rugby rejected Scott Robertson’s suggestion that an announcement was close.

During a Crusaders media opportunity on Wednesday, Robertson made a stunning revelation that NZR could make the next All Blacks coach public “in the next few days”.

“I’ve been really patient. I think where we are now, that’s what we’re going to deal with, not what’s happened….the next two weeks is big,” Robertson, who was linked to the job before Ian Foster took over in 2019, said.

‘Announcement not imminent’

However, within hours of Robertson’s comments, NZ Rugby moved to dispel the rumour, with a short and sharp statement:

“New Zealand Rugby is continuing to have internal discussions, but an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent.”

Regardless, reports in the New Zealand media suggest that NZR will decide in February whether to announce Foster’s successor before or after the 2023 World Cup in France.

Rumours are growing that NZR will indeed make the announcement before the All Backs kick-off their World Cup campaign against the hosts at the Stade Francais on 8 September.

‘Run-in time’

“Whatever their process is, they’ve just got to give me enough run-in time whenever they go. And I can do my job here at Rugby Park,” Robertson said.

Robertson also referenced the fact he was lined up to take over the All Blacks coaching reins after some poor results in 2022, only for Foster to save his job when his team bounced back and beat the Springboks in Johannesburg during the Rugby Championship last August.

“At one stage there it could have only been 10 days and I was coaching a Test match. Whatever the lead in, whatever the time is, I’ll deal with that.”

The 48-year-old Robertson is contracted with NZR until 2024, but has an exit clause at the end of 2023. He has been linked with the England and Australia national coaching jobs in the past, but both of those have been filled by Steve Borthwick and Eddie Jones respectively.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It has been republished with permission. For the original story click here.