It’s always exciting when a Springbok tour group is named and yesterday we had the added bonus of an SA ‘A’ squad also being announced. And, like always, there are a number of interesting selections that I’m sure will be talked about around the braais and dinner tables this weekend.

For the most part, the Bok squad for the four Tests in Europe is a good one, while several players picked for the SA ‘A’ team now have a massive opportunity in front of them to show what they can do.

These youngsters will also keep the more seasoned Boks on their toes.

World Cup 2027

It is clear what Rassie Erasmus, as director of rugby in South Africa, was thinking when he and Mzwandile Stick and Jacques Nienaber discussed the ‘A’ team players: the future of the Boks beyond next year’s World Cup.

There are a bunch of youngsters there who will take over from some of the seasoned Boks after next year’s tournament and getting these players into the system now gives them all a chance to familiarise themselves with each other. Several current Boks won’t make it to 2027 – in fact most won’t – so looking to the future is crucial.

I do, however, wish that these young players, like Simphiwe Matanzima, Sazi Sadie, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Andre-Hugo Venter, Phepsi Buthulezi, Gianni Lombard, Henco van Wyk and Suleiman Hartzenberg, were brought in sooner. But, better late than never.

Jenkins and Dweba

Joseph Dweba has been demoted to the SA A team. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Anyway, here are some of my thoughts on the tour squads picked.

I’m really pleased lock Jason Jenkins is back in the mix. I’ve watched him closely at Leinster and he’s been superb, really done a lot of the typical No 4 lock grind work and I think he can add value to the Boks.

I am surprised though that Joseph Dweba has been ‘dropped’ to the ‘A’ team. He has been part of the Bok setup all year and could have benefitted by staying involved. However, I realise his lineout throwing has been poor and he will simply have to sort that part of his game out if he is to have a long international career.

Deon Fourie, who can play flank and hooker, looks like he is currently the third choice No 2.

Scrumhalves

Also, I was very surprised to see wing Sbu Nkosi picked for the Boks. I know he’s done brilliantly before and is a quality player, but he’s done nothing in the last year to warrant a Bok call-up. And there are so many in-form and proven outside backs and wingers already in the mix.

It’s also surprising to see three scrumhalves in the Bok squad and three in the SA ‘A’ squad and I would have preferred if Grant Williams was in the place of Cobus Reinach in the Bok team.

And regarding the flyhalf position, I’m so happy Sacha Mngomezulu has been given a look-in, but the big question is, where will he play — at 10 or 12, and how much game-time will he get? I hope he doesn’t end up carrying tackle bags for four weeks.

Bulls back Cornal Hendriks is back in the national setup. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Finally, what a wonderful fairy-tale return to the national set-up for Cornal Hendricks, after all his heart problems. He is a quality centre and wing who consistently performs well and his inclusion in the ‘A’ team is fully deserving.

Now for the Tests in Europe and the two SA ‘A’ matches — what a few weeks of rugby lie ahead for us!