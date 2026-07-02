OPINION: It’s a shame Cheslin Kolbe won’t reach 100 Springbok caps

The Bok winger will hit the 50-Test mark against England this weekend.

One of the world’s best rugby players, Cheslin Kolbe, will unfortunately be unable to reach the magical 100-cap milestone for the Springboks, which is an absolute crying shame.

On Saturday Kolbe will run out for the Boks for the 50th time, in their Nations Championship match against England at Ellis Park, which is a wonderful achievement in itself, but you have to think it is such a pity that a player as good as him won’t become a Bok centurion.

In October this year Kolbe will turn 33, and as he moves into the twilight of his career, it is unlikely that he will feature for the Boks as much, particularly after next year’s Rugby World Cup, as the next generation start stepping up.

Running out alongside Kolbe on Saturday, also earning his 50th cap, will be Damian Willemse, and at 28-years-old he is still well on target to join the Springbok hundred-cap club one day, if form or injury doesn’t curtail his progress.

Both Kolbe and Willemse are mavericks of the game, but the difference looks like it will come down to how Kolbe was initially excluded due to his size, with him deemed too small for international rugby at the start of his career, despite his incredible talent.

Springbok caps

Both were given their first Springbok caps by coach Rassie Erasmus back in 2018, and strangely enough Willemse made his debut before Kolbe.

Both first appeared in that year’s Rugby Championship campaign, with the 20-year-old Willemse coming off the bench against Argentina in Durban in August, followed by the 25-year-old Kolbe, off the bench against Australia in Brisbane in September.

Eight years on and both will bring up their half century together against England in Johannesburg, and they will hopefully celebrate in style with a win.

A number of Bok players will likely be joining the 100-cap club over the next few years, with Damian de Allende (97 caps), and Pieter-Steph du Toit (95 caps), set to bring up their century later this year.

It is thus a crying shame that Kolbe will not be able to join his fellow Bok legends in the club, by the time his illustrious career comes to an end.