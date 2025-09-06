Currie Cup result: Sharks battle past Pumas

The result leaves the Pumas’ fate in the hands of the Bulls, who play the Cheetahs in the final round.

The Sharks dented the Pumas’ Currie Cup semi-final hopes with a hard-fought win at Kings Park on Friday.

Already out of playoffs contention, the Sharks used their final domestic fixture to give several URC players a run ahead of the 2025-26 season, and claimed a 19-13 victory.

The Pumas picked up a losing bonus point to move to fourth on the log, but need the Cheetahs to lose to the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus on Saturday, without getting a bonus point, to progress.

Pumas hooker Eduan Swart saw yellow for a no-arms tackle, but it was the visitors who scored while he was off through two penalties goal from flyhalf Clinton Swart.

The Sharks lost lock Emile van Heerden to injury in the first half and showed signs of pre-season rustiness. Their best try-scoring chance came to left wing Paschal Ekeji, who was tackled into touch by fullback Stefan Coetzee. Pumas winger Darren Adonis was denied in similar fashion late in the half.

The Sharks came out firing after the break, with fullback Yaw Penxe chasing down flyhalf Siya Masuku’s kick to score the first try of the match. Replacement No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi then stepped a defender close to the ruck before scoring the hosts’ second, which Masuku converted to make it 12-6.

The Pumas hit back when, after a storming run from lock JJ Scheepers, scrumhalf Ross Braude’s cross-kick was collected by winger Lundi Msenge. Swart nailed the touchline conversion.

But the Sharks responded through centre Francois Venter, who ran another excellent line to score, and were able to wind down the clock for the win.

SHARKS – Tries: Yaw Penxe, Phepsi Buthelezi, Francois Venter. Conversions: Siya Masuku (2).

PUMAS – Try: Lundi Msenge. Conversion: Clinton Swart. Penalties: Swart (2).

