Currie Cup: Western Province win at last

The result denies Boland a home semifinal.

Western Province ended their Currie Cup campaign with a big win over the Boland Cavaliers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Province – heavily bolstered by several URC players – ran in six tries to claim their first victory of the campaign, 40-22. The Cavaliers had already qualified for the semi-finals.

The Cape derby also marked the occasion of captain Deon Fourie’s 100th match for Western Province, to go with his 132 caps for the Stormers. He is only the second player after prop Brok Harris to achieve this double century of appearances.

The Cavaliers struck first through a try by tighthead prop Dayan van der Westhuizen in the 18th minute. After struggling to find a foothold, WP found more fluency in the second quarter and were rewarded when prop Vernon Matongo crashed over. Flyhalf Jurie Matthee added the extras.

A penalty in the 30th minute from Boland flyhalf Juan Mostert kept the visitors in front going into the break.

Substitute lock Adre Smith scored his first try of the afternoon four minutes into the second half, which Matthee converted.

The floodgates then opened for the hosts as winger Leolin Zas, centre Johnny Roche and Smith, with his second, all crossed as WP found another gear.

The Cavaliers hit back with two tries in the final quarter from winger Donovan Don and replacement prop Llewellyn Claasen.

But WP had the last say, with flanker Marcel Theunissen emerging from a maul to score. Matthee rounded off a successful afternoon from the kicking tee after replacing Jean-Luc du Plessis early in the match.

WESTERN PROVINCE – Tries: Vernon Matongo, Adre Smith (2), Leolin Zas, Jonathan Roche, Marcel Theunissen. Conversions: Jurie Matthee (5).

BOLAND CAVALIERS – Tries: Dayan van der Westhuizen, Donavan Don, Llewellyn Classen. Conversions: Jayden Bantom, Erik Lambrecht. Penalty: Juan Mostert.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.