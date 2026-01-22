Henco hits 50 as Lions get Bok boost against Ospreys

The Lions welcome three Springbok players back into their starting lineup for their URC match against Ospreys in Wales.

Lions centre Henco van Wyk will play his 50th international match for his franchise when they take on Ospreys in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up at the Brewery Field in Bridgend, Wales on Friday night (kick-of 9:45pm).

The Lions also receive a significant Springbok boost as scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and fullback Quan Horn return to the starting lineup after missing their Challenge Cup draw against Perpignan in France over the past weekend.

Having been dumped out of the Challenge Cup in the pool phase the Lions now have all their eggs in the URC basket and a good away win over their Welsh opponents will help them secure their place in the top eight and start bridging the gap on the log to the top six teams above them.

Lions assistant coach Wessel Roux says that their full focus is on the challenge at hand, against an Ospreys team that they share a three-three win to loss record with, and that they aren’t worrying about the log.

“The log is very congested, and we’re not looking at too many permutations. It’s sometimes energy-sapping if you just think about all the mathematical equations. We are only focused on the Ospreys, It sounds like a cliche, but it’s just about taking it one game at a time,” explained Roux.

Fired up Ospreys

Roux did however admit that Ospreys would be fired up for the game, with the uncertainty in Wales about them potentially dropping a team from the URC, and that they would be going all out to impress, which the Lions would have to counter, in tough conditions on their home ground.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in Welsh rugby at the moment. I think everybody wants to fight and put their best foot forward. They’ll be an absolutely hungry side and will want to make a statement,” said Roux.

“Ospreys understand the weather and are playing at home. It’s colder, wet and windy. We haven’t played on the pitch before, so conditions are obviously more difficult and different. But they are a quality side.”

Other changes to the Lions starting side sees Bronson Mills come into the midfield, as Erich Cronje drops to the bench, while Eduan Keyter drops out of the match 23, with Richard Kriel moving to the wing to accommodate Horn in the backs.

In the forwards Ruben Schoeman comes in at lock, PJ Botha at hooker and SJ Kotze at prop, with Etienne Oosthuizen, Morne Brandon and RF Schoeman all dropping to the bench.

Lions XV

Quan Horn, Angelo Davids, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Richard Kriel, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (c), Batho Hlekani, Renzo du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze

Bench: Morne Brandon, RF Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Etienne Oosthuizen, Darrien Landsberg, Jarod Cairns, Haashim Pead, Erich Cronje