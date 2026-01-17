Champions Cup result: Sharks secure bonus-point win over Clermont

The Sharks now need Toulouse to lose to Sale at home to be guaranteed a spot in the Champions Cup play-offs.

An imperfect Sharks side secured a bonus-point 50–12 victory over an error-strewn Clermont in their final Champions Cup pool match at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.

Clermont paid for poor discipline with a 20-minute red card and two yellows, while the Sharks knocked on three times in attacking positions, including once over the try line.

But their second-half performance was much-improved, extending their 14-12 half-time lead with six tries.

Their eight-try win took the Sharks above Toulouse to fourth in the pool. However, they need Toulouse to lose at home to Sale Sharks on Saturday night to guarantee a spot in the play-offs.

The Sharks’ backline was particularly potent, with Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse, Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius and PhiKo Sobahle all delivering strong performances.

Jordan Hendrikse was also good in front of posts, but a wayward pass led to a Clermont try.

Neck-and-neck in the first half

The Sharks had the perfect start. With a penalty advantage on the attack, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse chipped the ball over the defence and fullback Fassi collected and scored in the third minute.

Clermont were then put on the backfoot when winger Yérim Fall received a 20-minute red card for an aerial collision with Penxe in the eighth minute. Still, the visitors got one back when Fassi failed to catch a cross kick, and Joris Jurand collected and scored.

Jaden Hendrikse scored the Sharks’ second try from an overlap following a lineout in the 18th minute.

But Clermont’s Kylan Hamdaoui intercepted a stray Jordan Hendrikse pass to run in under the posts and cut the deficit to two points after 33 minutes.

The Sharks had an opportunity to extend their lead before the break, but lock Jason Jenkins knocked the ball on over the try line. Clermont likewise squandered a scoring opportunity with a forward pass right before the break, which left the score 14-12 to the Sharks at half-time.

Sharks extend their lead over Clermont

A yellow card to Matheo Frisach meant Clermont were battling a numerical disadvantage early in the second half, and the Sharks capitalised when prop Vincent Koch crashed over following several drives in the 46th minute.

Wing PhiKo Sobahle then scored the Sharks’ bonus-point try after a Fassi kick-pass in the 50th minute. Koch and Le Roux Malan both knocked the ball on from attacking positions for the Sharks in the next 10 minutes.

Clermont were set back again when scrumhalf Lucas Zamora received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on in the 64th minute. Fassi scored his second try with a tap and go a minute later.

In the final 10 minutes, Siya Masuku, Phepsi Buthelezi and Jurenzo Julius scored tries to take the result beyond any doubt.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Aphelele Fassi (2), Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Koch, PhiKo Sobahle, Siya Masuku, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jurenzo Julius. Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 4/4, Siya Masuku 1/4.

Clermont: Tries – Joris Jurand, Kylan Hamdaoui. Conversions – Lucas Zamora 1/2.