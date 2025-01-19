Sharks upbeat for Bordeaux challenge, but still eager for experienced players’ return

Head coach John Plumtree is proud of how the Sharks defended against Toulouse but warned Bordeaux will not be any easier.

John Plumtree says Vincent Koch’s recurring shoulder injury isn’t serious but coaches do not want to risk excacerbating the Springbok’s injury. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said he is proud of how his understrength team have performed lately but he still hopes a return of his top players could herald a “late push” in tournaments.

Plumtree was speaking to media ahead of the Sharks’ fifth and final Champions Cup pool game against Union Bordeaux Bègles this Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Bordeaux lead the pool with three wins and as many bonus points from three games, while the Sharks only have one win and one bonus point from their win against Exeter Chiefs.

Ulster’s bonus-point 52–24 win over Exeter on Friday night means the Sharks face a few scenarios.

Winning against Bordeaux or scoring a losing bonus point will be enough for them to reach the Champions Cup’s round of 16. They could lose the game but then they would need to finish with 28 points or less than Bordeaux, to qualify on points difference.

A loss with a difference greater than 28 points will mean they drop to fifth place on the log and down into the second-tier Challenge Cup’s round of 16.

The French side also lead the table in the Top 14, three points ahead of a team the Sharks were completely outplayed by last weekend, Stade Toulousain (Toulouse).

They are in fine form after scoring more than 40 points in their last six matches, something Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi drew attention to during the week.

Grant Williams returns while Koch and Co sit out

The Sharks’ squad excludes Vincent Koch, Jordan Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi who all failed their head injury assessment (HIA) tests after Toulouse.

Trevor Nyakane replaces Koch at prop while Grant Williams is back at scrumhalf with Siya Masuku featuring as his halfback partner.

Plumtree said Koch’s recurring shoulder injury isn’t serious but they are hesitant to throw him back into the mix.

Flanker, James Venter was initially declared fit this week but Plumtree said he tore his pectoral muscle since then and would need time for assessments and recovery.

“The challenging thing for me is the amount of disruptions we’ve had through injuries and having to make changes late in the week,” Plumtree said.

“But we as a team pride ourselves on being adaptable. When we lose a player others step forward. That is what I am very proud of. “

He especially commended defence coach Joey Mongalo and his stand-in charges for never giving up and keeping Toulouse down to 20 points in Durban.

Sharks expect Bordeaux to ‘hammer away at the gain line’

However, Plumtree said “it doesn’t get any easier going from Toulouse to Bordeaux and described it as a “massive challenge”.

“Bordeaux is a side that have similar characteristics to Toulouse in terms of transition rugby and the turnover ball,” Plumtree added.

“Any opportunity of a loose ball from kicks and they are dangerous. They are a great side full of dangerous players. They will hammer away at the gain line.”

Still, Plumtree believes the Sharks’ prospects in tournaments will become easier when their injury dilemma is over.

“I’ve been in the coaching seat for a long time and that is where it is stressful. All I am looking forward to is getting out of this patch and getting all the guys together.”

He said then they can have a “late push” in tournaments. “We are waiting for when we can have our big players back and be at our best.”

Sharks: Yaw Penxe, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi (c), Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi and Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Ethan Bester, Ox Nche, Hanro Jacobs, Jeandre Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson, Bradley Davids, Jaden Hendrikse and Hakeem Kunene.