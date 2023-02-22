Sharks hunting Ulster scalp with one eye on URC points table

Ross Roche

The Sharks are looking to make a major play for the United Rugby Championship (URC) top four when they take on Ulster in their catch-up match at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

This game was supposed to have been played back in October, but an outbreak of gastro in the Ulster squad saw the game postponed.

ALSO READ: State of the URC – Sharks to make a play for top four

The Sharks will now be gunning for a strong performance to claim a good win and lift themselves from their current position of seventh, to above the Bulls and Munster who currently occupy sixth and fifth on the log respectively.

“Our focus is on what we can do as a team to try and beat Ulster here. It is a great opportunity for us since Ulster are playing on our turf and it is important for us to have a good record here at home,” explained Sharks centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

“Playing a quality side like Ulster we have to be at our best. It is a big game for both teams due to our log positions, especially for us because of where we can potentially be in the next few games.

“So that is a great motivation behind this weekend’s game for us and the guys know exactly what is needed for them to perform.”

Key players missing

Ulster will also be without a number of their star players who will be on Six Nations duty, which makes it an even bigger opportunity for the Sharks to try and get a bonus point win and not allow the visitors any points.

With Ulster in third place on the log on 44 points, a bonus point win for the Sharks while denying Ulster any, will bring them to within a single point of them.

“I think they are definitely going to be without some of their best players. But it’s Ulster, it’s always going to be a strong team that we face. Regardless of whether it’s a second or first string team, it is important for us to be on it on Saturday,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“We found a good rhythm over the past weekend against the Lions. But there are still plenty of things for us to fix this week and we still have to make sure that we pitch up on Saturday. That is the most important thing for us.”