Straeuli says there’s no witch-hunt at the Lions

Lions boss Rudolf Straeuli has denied that a reported survey of coaches and management staff was driven by him but says he will deal with any player unhappiness in the camp.

This comes after a report that a recent survey of the squad returned a disappointing appraisal of the Lions coaching and management team.

According to IOL Sport, head coach Ivan van Rooyen only earned a rating of “between three and four out of 10″.

Issues of unhappiness

Straeuli, who was reportedly not included in the survey, explained that it was all part of the regular operations by the players’ organisation MyPlayers and that similar surveys are conducted at other rugby unions.

The Lions chief executive claimed that he had not seen the results, but would deal with any administrative issues causing unhappiness among the players.

“I have faith in the MyPlayers process,” he told Rugby365.com, adding: “They are very professional in how they handle these issues.

“It is a process also followed at other franchises, so this is not some witch-hunt at the Lions.

“There is no witch hunt on the players or coaches. When that survey comes back to me and there is unhappiness I will deal with it.

“I won’t sweep it under the carpet.”

Straeuli said that the Lions are in the process of extending player contracts and that the number of players signing on was an indication of overall happiness with how things are run at Ellis Park.

“They see their future here at the Lions,” he added.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It has been republished here with permission. Here is the original story.