Sharks in London for Challenge Cup final: All the details

The Durban-based side are up against Gloucester of England, while the top-tier Champions Cup final will also take place on Saturday.

Sharks players Siya Masuku and Lukhanyo Am are set for key roles in this weekend’s Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Rugby fans in Europe and South Africa will be focused on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this weekend when the two big European cup finals are contested on Friday and Saturday.

The United Rugby Championship in which the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers compete, will take a break this weekend for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals to take place.

The final round of matches in the URC’s regular season will take place next weekend (May 31 and June 1) before the quarterfinals, semifinals and final happen in June.

South Africa’s big interest this weekend will be on the Sharks taking on England’s Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final on Friday night, while on Saturday the Champions Cup final between Leinster of Ireland and Toulouse of France will happen. Both matches take place at the home ground of football club, Spurs, in London.

Here are all the details of the matches on Friday and Saturday:

Challenge Cup final

Gloucester v Sharks

Date: Friday, May 24

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Kick-off: 9pm SA time

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)

Champions Cup final

Leinster v Toulouse

Date: Saturday, May 25

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.45pm SA time

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Ian Tempest (England)