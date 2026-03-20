Zuma pushes unity message during visit to Malema family

Zuma called for collaboration among black political parties, stressing unity and shared purpose during a visit to Julius Malema’s grieving family.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) leader and former president Jacob Zuma has called for black unity across parties, urging political cooperation to end enduring oppression and secure true freedom and equality.

“We need to come together, even if we have different organisations and views, but there must be something that says we need to be together so that we can liberate the black people,” Zuma said on Friday afternoon at EFF leader Julius Malema’s family home in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Zuma urges unity among black political parties

MK party officials and members joined the former president in paying respects and offering support to Malema’s family following the passing of his aunt, Martha Motlanalo Malema, this week.

The party said the visit was a display of unity among parties in South Africa.

Zuma was recently in eSwatini visiting former Sobhuza II’s daughter Princess Msalela’s husband, Baba Lukhele, who was unwell.

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Members of the EFF and Umkhonto weSizwe Party singing together in militant unity, reaffirming their commitment to the struggle and unwavering support for the CIC at his home following the passing of Mme Martha Malema.



Mme Martha will be remembered for her love… pic.twitter.com/xBwGKi20vi March 20, 2026

Zuma visited Malema family after aunt’s passing

He said he came from eSwatini to Malema’s home to pay respects because “it is only we as black people who have been oppressed in this country for years, and even when we say we are free, we are actually not free.”

The MK party leader reflected on South Africa’s historical oppression of black people and said there is a need for true freedom.

“We can’t say we are free,” Zuma said as he emphasised the importance of black unity and the role of political organisation in achieving this.

The former president also joked as he recalled working with Malema when he was the president of the ANC Youth League.

He also shared a personal anecdote about attending Malema’s mother’s church event and their long-standing relationship.

H.E. President Jacob Zuma arrives at the Malema residence to pay his respects and support the family as they lay their aunt to rest. pic.twitter.com/STYqLpi2nQ — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) March 20, 2026

“I believe, and I’ve talked to uMkhonto weSizwe, that there is no need for us to be separated by the white people. Absolutely no need,” Zuma said.

He emphasised the importance of mourning together and showing solidarity. The former president also stressed the need for black people to rule the country and achieve true freedom.

‘There’s no need for us be separated’

“Even if we are in different parties, I don’t think we could fail to work together in order to be the ones who share the freedom of our country, and that’s why we came,” he said.

Zuma also criticised South Africa’s political system for not being sufficient and called for a united front with the EFF.

The party leader further expressed a commitment to being present for the Malema family and the party in the future.

As the MK party delegation needed to travel and the Malema family was holding a church service, the EFF leader did not address the crowd, but he thanked Zuma.

“We fully agree with the message that the president has shared with all of us and the family. This is how we, as Africans, do our things,” Malema said.