‘Talented kid’: Sharks back teenage fullback for do-or-die Munster

Shortly after making his Blitzbok and Junior Springbok debut, 19-year-old Luan Giliomee is set to earn his first senior cap.

While injuries have forced Sharks coach JP Pietersen to name a teenager at fullback, he is excited to see how the rising Blitzbok and Junior Springbok does in their crunch match against Munster.

The teams meet at Kings Park at 5pm in their first encounter since their fiery United Rugby Championship quarter-final last year.

The Sharks prevailed in the URC’s first-ever penalty shootout after the match ended 24-all and went through scoreless extra time.

During the shootout, Jaden Hendrikse infamously winked at opposition kicker Jack Crowley after going down with a cramp.

Crowley was infuriated at the apparent attempt to distract him after his kick was delayed while Jaden was treated and moved. Crowley eventually slotted the kick, and went on to deliver a foul-mouthed tirade at Jaden and a medical staff member, including the words “f**k off”.

His brother, Jordan Hendrikse, addressed the incident this week, saying the cramp was “genuine” and the game would be “personal” for Munster Rugby.

Sharks pick 19-year-old

Now the teams clash with the Sharks 11th on the table and six points adrift of a playoff spot. The home game is crucial with just six regular-season matches left.

Jaden is out with an HIA and will miss the fixture, though 23-year-old replacement kicker Bradley Davids, who nailed his kicks in the shootout, will play from the bench again.

Springboks Ethan Hooker, Grant Williams and Siya Kolisi return to the matchday squad while Edwill van der Merwe misses out.

Kolisi reaches his 50th Sharks cap while Makazole Mapimpi will play his 100th for the Durban union.

Injuries to Aphelele Fassi (shoulder – three months) and Jaco Williams (hamstring), mean Luan Giliomee is a necessitated selection at 19 years of age.

Pietersen full of praise for young Giliomee

“I’ve known Luan since he arrived here. A talented kid, he can play nine, 10 or fullback. He’s got vision,” said Pietersen.

The coach referred to the Sharks U21 star making his Blitzbok debut in Singapore at the beginning of the year, after being loaned out from the Sharks, and then playing for the Junior Springboks for the first time during their tour of Georgia last month.

“He’s good under the high ball and has a good kicking game. He just understands the game, sees it differently.

“Hopefully, everything goes well for him on Saturday. I am super excited for the young kid, to see what he can showcase. Hopefully, he can get a couple of good touches and put a solid performance in.”

Pietersen added that Munster would be highly motivated.

“They always fight back. They showed in their performance [last year] that they never give up.

“I think it will be similar this weekend. It will be a real good contest from both teams. They are a good side with a new coach, and have a point to prove. Probably some motivation with Jaden’s little wink at the end, so a little more motivation to come here and prove a point.”