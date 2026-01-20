Pietersen: Sharks take Clermont momentum into Stormers clashes

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen said they have self-belief after the Clermont win, but also know that the Stormers are a 'different-class team'.

The Sharks are hoping to carry their momentum from a strong win against Clermont into two United Rugby Championship local derbies against the Stormers over the next two weeks.

Interim coach JP Pietersen said their eight-try 50-12 win over a second-string Clermont in their final Champions Cup pool match was important, both for their play-off hopes and as preparation for tough derbies against South Africa’s best side at present.

Other results meant the Sharks missed out on a place in the Champions Cup last 16. Saracens progressed on points difference, leaving the Sharks fifth and dropping into the Challenge Cup play-offs, where they will face Connacht in Ireland in April.

But Saturday’s result at Kings Park was significant, especially as the Sharks’ forward pack won the collisions and the backline found gaps at will.

‘A different-class team’

“We are playing Stormers in Cape Town. They are top of the log. We know what they will bring,” said Pietersen.

He alluded to the Stormers winning 11 of their 12 matches so far this season. They are undefeated after eight games in the URC and top the table.

Their 39-26 win over Leicester Tigers, though the English side were weakened, gave the Sharks a glimpse of what is instore.

“It was good to get some confidence and belief that our game model works. But we must also be realistic that it was a B-side from Clermont, a mixed team. As coaching staff, we need to review and analyse how we can get better, because the Stormers is a different-class team.”

Young Sharks players find their feet

The Sharks coach said it was positive that some of his youngsters had turned in good performances while he rested Springboks over the last few weeks.

Flanker Matt Romao, part of last year’s World Championship-winning Junior Springbok team, earned man of the match for his carries and tackling against Clermont. The previous season’s Junior Springbok player of the year, Jurenzo Julius, also had an excellent game, beating defenders repeatedly and scoring a try.

“We want players to put their hands up and have healthy competition in the squad. It shows that a person’s spot is not safe, and it drives standards.”

Pietersen added that the Sharks had merely won games before. On Saturday, however, they were able to put a team away.

“We were ruthless. It’s something we can work on. In the first half we could have scored more tries, we weren’t ruthless in their 22.”