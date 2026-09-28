Sharks will need to be better against Leinster, admits coach Pietersen

Sharks coach JP Pietersen rued the fact that Ospreys scored four tries at Kings Park - something Leinster's potent attack will take note of ahead of their clash.

While happy with the Sharks’ 41-24 win over Ospreys in Durban at the weekend, head coach JP Pietersen said his side would have to be much better in a few areas when they faced back-to-back United Rugby Championship (URC) champions Leinster on Saturday.

Pietersen admitted he would have been happy with even an “ugly win” in their opening URC match. The bonus point was simply the cherry on the cake.

But Leinster, who normally toured South Africa with a weakened side, and struggled, put up a huge fight in their 27-26 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park.

Many of the visiting team’s youngsters and fringe players turned in strong performances to come away with two bonus points despite their defeat.

‘We want to move the ball’

Pietersen praised his own youngsters and new signings – six players made their Sharks debuts – in only their second-ever victory in a season-opening URC match.

However, he said the team’s handling was poor, as seen in missed chances at the start of the game. They would need to improve for the clash with Leinster at Kings Park, which would then be followed by an away game against the Stormers.

Also, they allowed Ospreys to run in four tries, including one or two soft ones, which Leinster’s potent attack would take note of ahead of their fixture.

“The stats will say there are a lot of handling errors by us but that comes with going forward. We want to move the ball. And we conceded four tries so we want to be better at not conceding tries,” Pietersen said.

“As a coach you’d take any win. This competition is quite difficult, the teams are very good. When they got the upper hand they [gave us] a breather, and I think when we got our opportunities we scored points and put Ospreys under pressure.”

Giliomee to play last match for Sharks

The Sharks coach said player of the match Luan Giliomee would be available for the Leinster clash, but he would then depart for the Bulls.

“An exceptional talent,” Pietersen said of the Junior Springbok utility back.

“You can see what he does. He understands the game, understands space. He’s got speed… and he’s got a kicking game too.

“So an unbelievable talent. I’m just grateful that I have had time with him.”

Pietersen added of Janco Purchase, who made his debut after a late injury to Murray Koster: “A smart kid… you can see he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.”