URC result: Sharks open account with bonus-point win over Ospreys

The Sharks beat the Ospreys five tries to four, extending their perfect home record against the Welsh side.

Three early tries ensured the Sharks got their United Rugby Championship campaign off to the best possible start with a bonus-point 41-24 win over the Ospreys in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks scored four tries in the first half (score 28-14 at the break), and one more in the second half to extend their perfect home record against the Ospreys to three wins from three.

The Sharks’ forward pack dominated collisions and the loose forwards and backline created some beautiful tries at Kings Park.

They will also appreciate the fact that flyhalf Vusi Moyo slotted all six of his kicks. Siya Masuku didn’t miss his tricky conversion either.

The biggest concern they will take out of the game will be some poor showings in the scrum, the Welsh visitors pushing them back or forcing the Sharks to collapse on occasion. However, the Ospreys were also penalised for not driving straight.

The Durban union will also need to address some lapses in concentration in defence.

Sharks start brilliantly

Relentless pressure from the Sharks eventually resulted in their first try in the 12th minute. A few strong carries culminated in quick Corné Rahl and Jaden Hendrikse offloads, and captain Nick Hatton crossing.

The Sharks failed to score from a close tap-and-go, but recovered with a beautiful try in the 22nd minute. Janco Purchase offloaded to Jurenzo Julius who set up Manu Tshituka for the score.

Luan then produced a brilliant individual performance to find a gap in the Sharks’ own half. He slipped past three defenders on his way to the Ospreys try line more than 50m away, in the 28th minute.

The Ospreys finally put one back when winger Luke Morgan, on the sideline, received a long pass over the defenders and crossed.

Giliomee almost scored his second try but was tackled off the ball during a kick-and-chase. Litelihle Bester picked up the ball and grounded the Sharks’ fourth try.

Ospreys fight back

The Ospreys kept themselves in the game with a try from a maul right before half-time, hooker Sam Parry grounding.

They started the second half in similar fashion, flanker Liam Wright running through a gap to score.

Two Vusi Moyo penalties extended the Sharks’ lead to 34-19 heading into the final quarter.

Wing Suleiman Hartzenberg almost scored his first try for the Sharks after joining from the Stormers. But it was disallowed due to a knock-on. However, the Sharks were not to be denied, and Giliomee’s try next to the sideline following several drives extended their lead.

A long pass again created an Ospreys try, Iestyn Hopkins securing their four-try bonus point nine minutes from time.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Nick Hatton, Manu Tshituka, Luan Giliomee (2), Litelihle Bester. Conversions – Vusi Moyo 4/4, Siya Masuku 1/1. Penalties – Moyo 2/2.

Ospreys: Tries – Luke Morgan, Sam Parry, Liam Wright, Iestyn Hopkins. Conversions – Lawson Creighton 2/3,

Harri Wilde 0/1.