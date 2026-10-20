Sharks lock Stephan Lewies: Most rugby players don’t like artificial pitches

The one-Test Springbok said players even joke that there should be an age limit for synthetic surfaces.

Sharks lock Stephan Lewies added his voice to a growing international debate around artificial pitches, saying most rugby players don’t like them and wouldn’t play on them if they had their way.

The Sharks come from a nail-biting win over Lyon on an artificial pitch at the Stade de Gerland in the Challenge Cup, and are preparing to face Cardiff on another synthetic surface at Arms Park, in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night.

The concerns centre on turf burns and the perception that artificial pitches cause more injuries because of the grip they provide and how players’ feet and joints move during tackles, changes of direction and scrums.

Recently, Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam left key players out of the team for their Premiership clash against Saracens due to major welfare concerns at StoneX Stadium after several injuries there.

‘Age limit for artificial pitches’

Lewies, 34, said players have joked that there should be an age limit for artificial pitches.

With some Springboks potentially joining the Sharks for their Cardiff clash, the veteran lock’s opinion is poignant.

He spent seven years playing in Europe with the Harlequins before returning to the club of his youth. He’s played on many surfaces in Europe and is in tune with the general sentiment among players there.

Sharks forwards coach Warren Whiteley also said Tuesday the five Springboks who were left out of the Lyon clash have now joined the squad.

Moreover, injured Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Vusi Moyo and Makazole Mapimpi are fit again.

However, the Sharks may do well to protect these Springboks, especially as most are 30 or older.

“The older you get, the harder it gets. I don’t think it’s a secret,” said Lewies, a one-Test Springbok.

“I’m not a big fan [of artificial surfaces]. I love grass pitches. I think that’s how it should be in the pro game.

“You’re going to go far to find a player who says it’s easier to play on 4G than on grass. Most players prefer grass, and I think a lot of boys have been vocal. I don’t know all the stats around it, but there are injuries.”

However, Lewies said players knew it was out of their hands because maintaining artificial pitches was more cost-effective in some parts of Europe, where the weather was extreme.

“If we could have our way, pro game, we want to play on grass. But we do understand. It’s one of those things you can’t change.”