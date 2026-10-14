Sharks rest their Springboks for Challenge Cup opener

The Sharks have opted to give their Springboks their mandated leave during their Challenge Cup opener against Lyon.

The Sharks have omitted five fit Springboks from their initial touring squad, with more out injured.

André Esterhuizen, Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit will miss the Durban union’s Challenge Cup opener against Lyon in France on Saturday afternoon.

While the Sharks say some of these players may return from their Springbok-mandated rests to join the squad for the next United Rugby Championship away fixtures against Cardiff and Munster over the following two weeks, it is not guaranteed.

Other Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Vusi Moyo, Makazole Mapimpi and Phepsi Buthelezi are currently out injured. They may or may not return to the squad for those matches in Wales and Ireland.

Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, currently awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, also doesn’t feature in the 28-man squad.

Sharks rely on upcoming talent

Head coach JP Pietersen will select his team from the 17 forwards and 11 backline players named for Saturday’s Challenge Cup group three clash at the 35 000-seater Stade de Gerland.

Lyon, the Challenge Cup champions in 2022 currently sitting in eighth place on the Top 14 log after six rounds, will not forget how they knocked the 2024 champions, the Sharks, out of the last-16 in 2025.

The Sharks similarly left many of their Springboks out of that clash.

Their squad selection now highlights their desire to return to the higher-tier Champions Cup, after last season’s 10th-place URC finish saw them drop into the Challenge Cup.

The Sharks didn’t win a single match in Europe last year and will want to rectify that, albeit without several of their best and most experienced players.

Jordan Hendrikse to make a return

Springboks and former Springboks Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch,Vincent Tshituka, Ivan van Zyl, Jaco Williams, Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse will bring some international expertise to the fold.

SA A players Zekhethelo Siyaya, Esethu Mnebelele, Hanro Jacobs, Manu Tshituka and Jurenzo Julius are among the rising stars who will add a dash of flair.

On a positive note, out-of-favour Springbok flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse is set to make a return after a seven-month injury lay-off.

He will be invaluable in Moyo’s absence. Siyaya may also be called on to cover the No 10 position after flyhalf Siya Masuku was likewise left out of the touring group.

Touring Squad

Forwards: Cameron Dawson, Deon Slabbert, Eduan Swart, Emile van Heerden, Esethu Mnebelele, Ethan Bester, Hanro Jacobs

Jason Jenkins, Manu Tshituka, Matt Romao, Nemo Roelofse, Nick Hatton, Phatu Ganyane, Stephan Lewies, Tinotenda Mavesere, Vincent Koch, Vincent Tshituka.

Backs: Bradley Davids, Gianni Lombard, Ivan van Zyl, Jaco Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Litelihle Bester, Murray Koster, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Zekhethelo Siyaya.

Sharks players currently injured

Eben Etzebeth: Lower limb Injury – awaiting a further medical examination to determine the extent of the injury.

Fez Mbatha: Lower limb Injury

Hendre Stassen: Tendon Injury

Makazole Mapimpi: Hamstring Injury

Phepsi Buthelezi: Shoulder Injury

Vusi Moyo: Shoulder Injury

Yaw Penxe: Peck Injury