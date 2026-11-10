Hatton warns Sharks will only get better before derbies

The Sharks are determined to keep improving, even after winning five of their six games so far.

The Sharks have had an impressive start to the season, but co-captain Nick Hatton warned they will be even better when they return from the November international break to play three South African derbies.

The Durban side have won five games and lost only one so far this season, and come off three consecutive victories in Europe.

The away wins against Lyon in the Challenge Cup, and Cardiff and Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC), point to a much-improved season under JP Pietersen, who is in his first full year in charge, after the Sharks failed to win a single game in Europe last season.

Especially as their impressive 15-3 win over Munster last month was their first ever victory in Limerick.

But it is still early days, and Hatton said the Sharks were not getting ahead of themselves.

Sharks brace for Stormers, Bulls and Lions

The Sharks are fourth on the URC table, just four points behind leaders Glasgow Warriors.

They return from the break to face the Stormers on 5 December, the side that handed them their only defeat so far (39-22 in Cape Town).

Then it’s a home Challenge Cup match against Scarlets before two more home URC derbies against the Bulls and Lions.

The Sharks won their first-ever South African URC shield two seasons ago, and narrowly missed out last year (won by the Lions for the first time).

After the Stormers defeat, the Sharks will need to win their home derbies to stay in contention.

“Looking forward, there are some tough games around the corner,” Hatton said.

“But the beautiful thing is that we’re back at home in front of our fans, which we are really excited for.”

He said the 40-33 win over Lyon was a confidence-boosting result, coming thanks to a try after the hooter after the French side had equalised in the dying minutes.

Especially as it came a day after the death of Hyron Andrews, who played at the Sharks for 10 years until 2024.

But the impressive wins at Cardiff and Munster – the latter a place only the Bulls and Stormers have won once each – do not mean the Sharks are content with how they’re playing.

“There’s a lot that we need to get better at in December. It’s a demanding competition that demands the best from you. We certainly need to be at our best.”

Squandered opportunities

While the Sharks’ lineouts, aerial contest and defence were excellent against Munster, they have conceded some soft tries in recent games.

Goal-kicking and being able to finish in the opposition 22 would also need scrutiny after several squandered chances at Thomond Park.

“We’ve had three good wins, but we haven’t won anything yet,” Hatton added.

“There’s no trophy at the Sharks and we haven’t made the play-offs or anything like that. It’s still really early days. There really isn’t a reason in my mind to get complacent yet.”