By Athenkosi Tsotsi

29 Dec 2023

05:46 pm

Sharks will get over teething problems, warns Stormers coach

"The Sharks are a quality outfit with seven guys that have a World Cup medal."

Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker

Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker says the Sharks will find their feet. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker has warned that the Sharks cannot be taken for granted, predicting that they will find their feet under John Plumtree.

The Sharks have had their teething problems this season under Plumtree; they have lacked the killer instinct shark bite.

The Durban side have not had the best of times in the United Rugby Championship, having lost six out of the seven games they have played so far this season, and they are lying second from bottom on the log.

They have struggled even with their internationals who joined the rest of the core group late as they were on Springbok duty in France.

There was anticipation that the Sharks would hit top form with the inclusion of Rugby World Cup winners Eben Etebeth, Ox Nche, Lukhanyo Am, Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi, and Jaden Hendrikse, but that’s not been the case.

‘Tough team to beat’

Speaking to the media this week ahead of Saturday’s clash between his team and the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium, Laker believed their opponents would get it right sooner rather than later.

“Plumtree is new with new players coming into the system, so they are struggling to find their feet,” said Laker.

“Once they find their feet, they will be a tough team to beat. In this competition, you can’t take any team for granted and think that because they are not performing on the log, they can’t perform on the weekend.”

Quality Bok players

The Stormers go into the match as the favourites while the Sharks carry the underdog tag, but Laker feels the visitors can topple anyone on their day because of the players they have in their ranks.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game, I think it’s going to be a great occasion,” he said.

“The Sharks are a quality outfit. They have seven guys that have a World Cup medal, so they are a quality side with quality individuals, and they can beat any team in this competition on their day.

“In a way, they are similar (to the Bulls) but also different because of the individuals in the team; with Am, Mapimpi, Fassi, Eben, Ox and those guys. It’s quality players; they are big ball carriers, so if they can go forward we know they are a quality side.”

sharks rugby team Stormers rugby team united rugby championship

