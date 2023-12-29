Stormers show they have championship mettle and BMT

The Stormers have players who perform at their best on big occasions.

Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani showed he can rise to the occasion against the Bulls last week. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

If there was ever any doubt about the fortitude of the Stormers, they have certainly put it to bed over the past two weeks, showing they are a championship team.

The side from Cape Town have been on a roll; they have managed to get back-to-back wins against La Rochelle and rivals the Bulls in the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship, respectively.

The Stormers have not played at their best this season but when it mattered the most, they put up their hands. They have shown the resilience all great sporting teams have; they were able to bounce back with monstrous performances after having their backs against the wall.

Winning big games

The wins over La Rochelle and the Bulls proved that the Stormers will always be a team that will be competitive and hard to beat, especially in their backyard.

They have played in two URC finals since the tournament’s inception, so they know how to play big games and most importantly, they know how to win them.

Their big-match temperament is something that makes them different to the other South African franchises. John Dobson’s team love playing in big games, and what really helps the Stormers is that they have players who perform when the occasion is big. They do not shy away or not show up when the stakes are high.

The likes of Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie, Frans Malherbe, Evan Roos, and Damian Willemse have put on inspiring performances in big games.

Special Dayimani

Offering a fine example of this BMT, we saw Hacjivah Dayimani deliver one of the best showings of his career in their 26-20 win over the Bulls last week.

He made the move from flanker to No 8 seamlessly, filling the void left by Roos with ease, and bringing physicality on top of the athleticism and skills he has. Dayimani showed that the Stormers have players across the board with a lot of character in important matches.

The Stormers have another marquee game in Cape Town on Saturday, this time against a Springbok-laden Sharks team, and they will be keen to show their championship mettle once again.