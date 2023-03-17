Six Nations final round permutations: Will it be Ireland or France?

AFP

This year’s Six Nations Championship comes to a climax this weekend with Ireland and France still able to clinch the title.

Here AFP Sports looks at the permutations before Saturday’s games.

Irish win enough

Andy Farrell’s team will be assured of a fourth Grand Slam with victory over England in Dublin. A draw at Lansdowne Road would also be enough as well as two bonus points in defeat to take them onto 21 points.

It would take them out of reach from France who can claim a maximum of 20 as they host Wales earlier in the day.

Defeat with just one bonus point in the Irish capital could also still be enough as Farrell’s side currently have a 20-point advantage over Les Bleus in the points difference column, which is the first tiebreaker in the Championship if two teams finish on the same number of match points.

French pressure

Holders France can put pressure on Ireland with a healthy bonus point win over Wales at the Stade de France as they search for an 18th Six Nations crown.

If Les Bleus win but fail to claim a bonus point, they would need Ireland to take no match points from the game in Dublin and France would have to surpass Ireland on points difference.

Searching for scraps

Elsewhere, Scotland are in third place and England are fourth and they need a bonus point and a sizeable swing in points difference as well as a France defeat without a bonus point to claim second place.

Wales are fifth and need at least a bonus point victory in Paris to move up to fourth or third.

Bottom side Italy need a win in Edinburgh, and to better Wales’ points difference in the table, to avoid a 17th Wooden Spoon.

Playing Saturday

At Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Scotland v Italy (2.30pm)

At Stade de France, Paris

France v Wales (4.45pm)

At Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Ireland v England (7pm)

