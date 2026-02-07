Six Nations misery for Townsend as Italy beat sorry Scotland

Townsend began this tournament under a degree of pressure after a November in which Scotland stumbled.

Italy heaped the pressure on Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Saturday, running out deserved 18-15 winners in their Six Nations opener played in atrocious wet conditions in Rome.

The hosts led throughout the match, taking the initiative from the start with two tries inside the opening 15 minutes.

Townsend, who had his head in his hands at the final whistle, has had his future cast into doubt after a series of poor results.

Italy landed the first blow in the seventh minute with Louis Lynagh running on to touch down Juan Ignacio Brex’s sublime grubber kick, which caught out the Scottish defence.

Centre Brex let out a huge roar of joy and celebrated with a clash of chests with scrum-half Alessandro Fusco.

Paolo Garbisi’s conversion attempt from wide on the right hit the post and bounced away.

Lynagh, the son of former Australia great Michael, played a crucial role in the second try, brilliantly taking an up and under, besting Scottish fullback Tom Jordan in the duel.

The ball was worked out to the left wing where centre Tommaso Menoncello ran in unopposed.

Garbisi made no mistake this time round for a 12-0 lead in the 14th minute.

The Scots knew from previous bitter experience that a 12-point lead is not impossible to overhaul — they had led Italy by that much only to lose two years ago.

Scotland, decked out in a striking pink strip, brightened their mood when No.8 Jack Dempsey landed a counter-punch, beating two defenders to go over, as Finn Russell converted to reduce the arrears to 12-7 in the 25th minute.

‘Through the puddles’

Italy weathered that storm and Garbisi added a penalty as half-time loomed for 15-7.

The rain had stopped when they re-emerged for the second-half, although it was only a brief hiatus.

Almost immediately from the restart, the Scots were fortunate to escape further punishment.

Menoncello skipped through the puddles, his boots sending rain spraying to left and right, only to be brought to ground with the tryline in sight.

That bought the Scots some respite, and they pulled within five points when Russell slotted over a penalty for 15-10 in the 46th minute.

But Garbisi soon restored the eight-point gap with a penalty.

Scotland’s catalogue of errors continued unabated as Russell’s kick-off went out on the full and then the visitors conceded a penalty at the ensuing scrum.

Just when it looked like the Scots might reduce the deficit — after being awarded another penalty — it was flipped on its head with Ben O’Keeffe waving a yellow card at replacement hooker George Turner for foul play.

However, with just over 12 minutes remaining, smiles returned to Scottish faces as George Horne raced over to touch down in the corner for his 12th try for his country.

Russell was unable to land the conversion from wide out on the right, leaving the visitors trailing by just three points.

However, despite being deep in Italian territory in the final phase of play, Scotland were penalised and the hosts raised their arms after a deserved victory.