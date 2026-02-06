Bielle-Biarrey sparkles as France beat Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was a dominant performance by the defending champions.

Reiging champions France threw down an ominous marker for their Six Nations rivals as Louis Bielle-Biarrey inspired them to a 36-14 victory over Ireland on Thursday.

Star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont may have been making his long-awaited return to the national team 11 months after a cruciate knee ligament injury, but it was flying wing Bielle-Biarrey and mercurial flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert who stole the show, although lock Mickael Guillard was rewarded for his industry with the man-of-the-match award.

Bielle-Biarrey’s brace took him to 22 tries in just his 23rd match, while Jalibert scored one try and lit up the Stade de France with his ingenuity.

Second-row Charles Ollivon and wing Theo Attissogbe helped France make their dominance pay with further tries.

Ireland were hanging on by their fingernails, before a second-half rally threatened to turn a cakewalk into a contest.

French flair

France’s only blemishes were moments of overplaying, which was hardly surprising for a team that was flying and enjoying themselves.

Ireland began the match with a series of testing up-and-unders but the first half quickly turned into a demonstration of French flair.

Ollivon almost scored in the opening minutes but knocked-on after Bielle-Biarrey’s chip ahead.

France did not have to wait long for the flying 22-year-old wing to score his 21st international try.

On 13 minutes, Bielle-Biarrey finished off a move of slick, quick passing by scampering down the tightest of gaps along the touchline, beating Jamison Gibson-Park, picking himself off the ground after Sam Prendergast’s tap tackle, and skinning Jacob Stockdale on the outside.

France kept up the pressure and after forcing Tommy O’Brien to touch down behind the Irish line, Antoine Dupont teed up Jalibert from the resulting five-metre scrum to burst through and score on 22 minutes.

Thomas Ramos added a penalty as France kept the scoreboard ticking after Joe McCarthy was at the breakdown.

On 34 minutes, France went into overdrive again as Jalibert’s chip had Ireland scrambling, and the hosts recovered the ball before Guillard put in his second row partner Ollivon to score.

At 22-0, it was the first time Ireland had been held pointless in the first half of the Six Nations era.

France started the second half as they began the first. Dupont’s chip was volleyed on by Ramos for Bielle-Biarrey to streak over again.

It was his 27th try in 27 matches for club and country since the last Six Nations.

But France took their foot off the gas.

Three-quarters of the way through the match, Ireland roused themselves and turned some pressure into points as substitute flanker Nick Timoney raced under the posts.

Suddenly, the Irish tails were up and replacement prop Michael Milne burrowed over.

But France had the last word, deservedly, as more brilliance and enterprise sent Attissogbe away in the corner.