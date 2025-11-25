Six Springbok players named in 2025 World Rugby Dream Team

The side consists of players from seven nations.

Six Springbok rugby players have been included in World Rugby’s Dream Team of 2025.

This follows the news at the weekend that hooker Malcolm Marx is the Player of the Year.

Besides Marx, the other Bok stars who have made the choice XV are backs Cheslin Kolbe and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche.

The Boks have so far won 11 out of 13 Tests this season with one to go against Wales on Saturday. They also beat the Barbarians in a non-Test at the start of the season.

“I’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Malcolm, Pieter-Steph, Ox, Thomas, Sacha and Cheslin on behalf of SA Rugby and the entire country for being named in the Dream Team,” said Mark Alexander, president of the SA Rugby Union.

“They have all played exceptionally well this season and deserve this honour. Being named in this team is a massive achievement, especially since it consists of the best players throughout the world. To see six Springboks included is a testament to the quality of players we have in South Africa.”

Nche, Marx, (Pieter-Steph) Du Toit, and Kolbe were among the seven Springboks named in the 2024 Dream Team, along with Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

There are two New Zealanders in the team and just one Irishman. Seven nations are represented in the side.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team:

15 Will Jordan (NZ), 14 Cheslin Kolbe (SA), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Len Ikitau (Australia), 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France), 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (SA), 9 Cam Roigard (NZ), 8 Harry Wilson (Aus), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Pieter-Steph du Toit (SA), 5 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Thomas du Toit (SA), 2 Malcolm Marx (SA), 1 Ox Nche (SA)

Below is a list of all the World Rugby award winners for 2025:

• World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

• World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC: Sophie de Goede (Canada)

• World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year: Fabian Holland (New Zealand)

• World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year: Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand)

• World Rugby Coach of the Year: John Mitchell (England Women)

• World Rugby Referee Award in partnership with Emirates: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

• International Rugby Players Association Special Merit Award: Dan Carter (New Zealand)

• International Rugby Players Association Men’s 15s Try of the Year: Santiago Pedrero

• International Rugby Players Association Women’s 15s Try of the Year: Maia Joseph (New Zealand)