Morning Fix: MK calls for arrest of assailants after fatal hostel shooting | Purple days won’t stop bruises

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 25 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix starts off with police in the Free State having rescued a woman after a taxi driver allegedly pushed her into an overflowing river on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Police Service (Saps) said members are investigating a case of attempted rape, attempted murder, and robbery.

MK calls for arrest of assailants after fatal hostel shooting

The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party in Gauteng has called for the immediate arrest of hostel dwellers who shot and killed one of its members and injured two others, while they were on a recruitment drive at the weekend.

MK Gauteng spokesperson Abel Tau and members of the party were in Dube hostel, Soweto, on Sunday on a recruitment drive when they were encountered hostility from an induna at the hostel, who was allegedly an Inkatha Freedom Party supporter.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Consumer Studies

Hospitality Studies

IEB candidates will write the following:

Life Sciences Paper 2

Purple days won’t stop bruises

Last week was a wonder.

There was visible policing on the highways, there were fighter aircraft overhead in Johannesburg – some of the traffic lights worked, too, and you could see freshly painted road markings.

‘It’s not a new thing,’ says Daan Human about changed Springboks team for Wales Test

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human says that playing a close to completely changed team for their final end-of-year-tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be nothing new.

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human says that playing a close to completely changed team for their final end-of-year-tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be nothing new.

Coach Rassie Erasmus revealed after their grinding win over Ireland over the past weekend that they would be without their UK based Boks, namely RG Snyman, Thomas du Toit and Boan Venter, while a number of Japanese clubs have asked for the release of some of their players.

