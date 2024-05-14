Wilco Louw calls on Bulls team-mates to go the distance against Benetton

The visitors from Italy shocked the Sharks in Durban last weekend and showed they play for the full 80 minutes.

Bulls prop Wilco Louw has called on his team-mates to stay focused for the full 80 minutes, and longer, when they come up against Italian side Benetton in a round 15 United Rugby Championship match in Pretoria on Saturday.

This after the Bulls fell away badly in the second half of their match against Glasgow Warriors last weekend – which they hung on to win – while Benetton hit back late on in their game to beat the Sharks in Durban.

Jake White’s Bulls are chasing another five-point haul to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top two, or at least top four, on the points table in a few weeks’ time, while the Italian team are in the hunt for a quarter-finals place, too, sitting in eighth place.

Momentum

After this weekend’s round of matches there will be just the final round to take place in two weeks’ time, following the cup finals weekend in Europe when the Challenge and Champions Cup competitions are staged.

“Obviously we didn’t’ want to finish like that against Glasgow. We lost some momentum, and then we also saw what Benetton did to the Sharks in the last 20 minutes there, so we’re going to have to stay focused for the full 80 minutes, even 90 minutes, this weekend,” said Louw ahead of the match at 2pm on Saturday.

“The key thing will be to stick to the plan and do what works for us, even if it is a little boring.”

Louw added Benetton were a team to be taken very seriously.

“They played well against the Sharks, right up to the end,” he said.

“They play with a lot of confidence and they’re happy to throw the ball around. They’ll look to run at us, so we’ll have to be strong defensively, but they’ve also got a good maul. So, they’re dangerous all-round, especially when on the front foot … they’re definitely a team on the up. It should be a good game.”

Bok hopes

The unusual 2pm kick-off on the highveld seems to have suited the Bulls so far this season, but Louw says the teams based in Europe have found a way to counter the heat factor, if there is even such a thing.

“The overseas teams (coming to highveld) have become wiser. They know how to use the time better during the game, and take opportunities to rest (when they can).”

As for his own personal form, the 29-year-old is playing good rugby and been recognised by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who’s involved him in the planning get-togethers this year ahead of the international season.

“The focus is to play good rugby for the Bulls and if you do that and enjoy it then the other opportunities will follow,” said Louw, who has a burning desire to add to his 14 Bok caps, picked up since making his debut in 2017.

“It’s always nice to be recognised (by the Boks) and it would be a privilege to play for them again.”