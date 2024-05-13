Three major injury concerns for Sharks ahead of Challenge Cup final

The Sharks suffered a demoralising defeat to Benetton in the URC at the weekend, two weeks out from their big European cup final.

Sharks coach John Plumtree said he will be sweating over the fitness of Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, and Lukhanyo Am for their Challenge Cup final on May 24 after they picked up injuries in the defeat to Benetton in the United Rugby Championship in Durban on Saturday.

The match against Benetton was supposed to serve as a preparatory game for the Challenge Cup final with Gloucester on May 24 in London, with Plumtree wanting his players to get minutes under their belts, fix aspects of their game and get some winning momentum ahead of the final.

Instead, the Sharks lost 25-24 to the Italian side, who are pushing for a playoff spot, and had three of their Springbok internationals walk off with injuries.

Fitness concerns

Plumtree was disappointed things did not go according to plan.

“I would have liked to have no injuries, won the game and my plan fall into place, but it was pretty much the total opposite. We certainly got to put things in perspective. We can’t afford to be too down on it,” Plumtree said.

The Sharks mentor elaborated on the minor injuries that Etzebeth, Koch, and Am sustained. Plumtree was not too concerned when discussing them, stressing the need to get them fit for the final.

“It’s important we don’t lose track of where we are going and I have to get those boys that got hurt fit. Hopefully, the three of them are going to be fine in certainly a fortnight’s time,” said Plumtree.

“Eben went off with an HIA and the word I got in the box is he failed it, but what he’s complaining about is his neck. I don’t think it’s too bad.

“Vincent Koch has an ankle (injury). The physio wasn’t too concerned about it. With Am there’s a part of the clavicle joint that’s upset, he wasn’t stressed,” said the Sharks boss.

Plumtree revealed that some of their key players will miss this Saturday’s game against Cardiff Rugby at Kings Park (kick-off 6.15pm) because they will be travelling to Europe.

“We have Cardiff this coming week and there will be a different side playing there because we’ll be already travelling,” he said.