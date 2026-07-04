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South Africa v England in Nations Championship – LIVE UPDATES

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

4 July 2026

03:00 pm

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South Africa and England clash in the first round of the Nations Championship, at Ellis Park in Joburg on Saturday.

The Springbok team that will face England at Ellis Park

The Springboks team that will take on England at Ellis Park Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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The Springboks and England clash in the first round of the new Nations Championship, at Ellis Park in Joburg at 5.40pm on Saturday.

The Boks, two-time back-to-back world champions from 2019 and 2023, will be led by Siya Kolisi, while England will be captained by Jamie George.

South frica have won four of the last five meetings between the teams at all venues, going back to the Boks’ 32-12 win in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan in November 2019.

England then won 27-26 at Twickenham in 2021, but in 2022 at the same venue the Boks won 27-13. In 2023 in Paris in the World Cup semi-finals the Boks won 16-15 and in 2024 at Twickenham the Boks again won 29-20.

Below will be the latest news from the match at Ellis Park.

Springboks v England – Live updates

Press the refresh button for latest updates, which will appear below.

TEAMS

SA: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zach Porthen, Marco van Staden, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie

England: George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, Seb Atkinson, Cadan Murley; Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Ollie Chessum; George Martin, Alex Coles; Joe Heyes, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge. Bench: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Charlie Ewels, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith

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England rugby team Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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