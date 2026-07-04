Ireland pip Australia 33-31 in Nations Championship nailbiter

"I thought our attack, our defense was pretty good, but it's just that our discipline really hurt us there."

Tom Clarkson scored a last-gasp converted try as a dogged Ireland battled to a riveting 33-31 victory over Australia in Sydney on Saturday to kick-start their Nations Championship with a bang.

Five Irish players dotted down to share the spoils in the 10-try thriller and inflict more pain on an unlucky Wallabies, who have now lost eight of their last nine Tests.

“That Test will stand out to us, it was not perfect by any means,” said Ireland skipper Dan Sheehan.

“But to be able to close out games like that, you know, you can’t buy that.

“So we’ll be proud of that win. We have a lot to work on for next week and the week after, but we’ll be proud of that.”

Australia bolted out of the blocks in front of a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium in a hectic first-half to reach the break with a 24-19 advantage.

But Andy Farrell’s Ireland kept fighting to clock their sixth straight victory over the Wallabies dating back to 2018 with Clarkson barging over at the death and Sam Prendergast adding the extras.

Australia’s Ben Donaldson had the chance to win the match with a penalty on the hooter, but his kick sailed wide.

Australia now meet France in Brisbane next weekend while Ireland travel north of Sydney to Newcastle where Eddie Jones’s Japan will be waiting.

France will be gunning to bounce back from a 34-32 loss against New Zealand in Christchurch to open their campaign while Japan are on a high after seeing off Italy 27-10 in Tokyo.

Ireland came into the game as a well-oiled machine after a gruelling Six Nations campaign.

But they were missing a slew of injured players and pacey wing Rob Baloucoune was ruled out with a tight hamstring an hour before kick off, replaced by Jimmy O’Brien.

In contrast, it was eight-ranked Australia’s first Test since their loss to France in Paris in November.

But they were on a mission.

Buoyed by the raucous crowd, the hosts made an immediate impact, opening the scoring in the fourth minute for a sensational start.

‘Discipline hurt us’

They capitalised on Ireland losing a lineout on their own throw and pressed forward before a line break to Dylan Pietsch who gathered on the half-volley and crossed in the corner.

Carter Gordon fluffed the conversion and Ireland regrouped to hit straight back, with flanker Cian Prendergast barging over from the back of the ruck and his brother Sam adding the extras.

It was end-to-end stuff and an attack-minded Wallabies quickly reclaimed the lead, courtesy of fullback Jock Campbell in his first Test in four years after Gordon exploded through the midfield.

Once again, Gordon missed the conversion and once again Ireland came storming back.

They earned a penalty close to the Wallabies line and Sheehan took a quick tap before offloading to Josh van der Flier.

But the frantic pace was unrelenting and an impressive Australia stunned with two more converted tries in the space of three minutes.

Lock Josh Canham bagged the first from a pick-and-go play and Ryan Lonergan added a second after Max Jorgensen streaked clear and offloaded to the scrum-half who did the rest.

There was still more to come before the fans could catch their breath at the break, with Jamison Gibson-Park finishing off a stunning break from inside their own 22 as the hooter sounded.

The visitors kept pressing and edged 26-24 ahead soon after the restart with fullback Hugo Keenan finding a gap in the defence, only for Australia to again respond with Tate McDermott taking a quick-tap penalty and squeezing over.

Sheehan was unfortunate to have another try disallowed on review for obstruction but their intense pressure was rewarded with three minutes left when Clarkson shattered Australian hopes.

“I thought our attack, our defense was pretty good, but it’s just that our discipline really hurt us there,” said Australia captain Harry Wilson.

“A team like Ireland really do make you pay, and quite disappointed with that result in the end.”