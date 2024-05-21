Rugby

21 May 2024

Three South Africans up for English Premiership Rugby awards

The two players and director of rugby are among the nominees, with the winners to be announced on Wednesday.

Johann van Graan

Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Three South Africans living and working in England have been shortlisted for Premiership Rugby awards, with the winners to be revealed in London on Wednesday night.

Former Lions wing and fullback Tyrone Green, who now plays for Harlequins in London, is shortlisted for Try of the Season, following his touchdown in the match against Newcastle Falcons during round four.

Also, former Sharks and Cheetahs man Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who now plays for the Bristol Bears, is also up for Try of the Season, for his score during the round 15 match, also against the Falcons.

The third South African in line for an award is former Bulls and Springbok assistant coach and now director of rugby at Bath, Johann van Graan, who’s nominated alongside Phil Dowson (Northampton Saints), Alex Sanderson (Sale Sharks), and Mark McCall (Saracens) for Director of Rugby for the Season.

The four men vying for the Player of the Season award are Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), and Fin Smith (Northampton Saints).

For all the nominees in all the categories click here.

