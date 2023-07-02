Sponsorless Currie Cup hits teams in the pocket

By sarugbymag

Without a headline sponsor for the 2023 season, the Currie Cup reportedly resulted in participating teams suffering losses of up to R300,000 per game.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, several of the larger unions admitted that they could not turn a profit in a single one of their Currie Cup matches in 2023.

This year’s tournament conflicted with the United Rugby Championship, resulting in the four international franchises – the Sharks, Lions, Bulls and the Stormers – fielding second-string sides for the second year in a row.

While Carling sponsored the 2022 edition of the Currie Cup, SA Rugby was unable to find a main sponsor for the 2023 tournament, which took a massive financial toll.

“We suffered losses of R3000 weekly with the hosting of Currie Cup matches,” a well-known rugby administrator told Rapport.

Financially demanding

“The losses can amount to R308 000 with certain matches, in terms of expenses such as security, switching on the lights and other expenses at the stadium.

“The final, which was presented in spectacular fashion by the Cheetahs, and which was attended by around 34,000 spectators, is one of less than a handful of games that have been presented at a profit.”

SA Rugby has established a competition committee to urgently seeks answers over what to do with the flagging tournament and one of the major tasks will be to find an appropriate time in the season to hold the Premier Division.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.