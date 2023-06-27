Pumas proud of recent record but have to build from scratch again

By Ross Roche

Despite falling short at the final hurdle in the 2023 Currie Cup the Pumas can be incredibly proud of their recent form in the competition after winning the title in 2022 and reaching back to back finals.

It was the Cheetahs’ day on Saturday as they clinched a deserved 25-17 win to lift their seventh title, while stopping the Pumas from winning their second, but the visitors from Mbombela showed great fight throughout the match and can be proud of another impressive campaign.

A number of last year’s title winning group from the Pumas were crowned champions again, but this time with the Cheetahs, and coach Jimmy Stonehouse admitted it had been tough to replace those players in his team this past season.

“Being in the final for a second time was amazing for us. We lost a few guys (after last year’s campaign) and when I saw the Cheetahs’ loose forwards and (fullback) Tapiwa Mafura, I jokingly thought it was a Pumas team,” said Stonehouse.

“We lost four guys at the end of the season, and you could see how the guys who moved to the Cheetahs performed. We also had some injuries that hamstrung us and we lost them early in the season, so it was a massive blow. But, to keep on playing well and make it to the final is just amazing.”

Away knockouts

Both of the past two Currie Cup campaigns the Pumas had to do it the hard way; first by beating the Cheetahs and Griquas in away knockout games to lift the title in 2022, and then this season they beat the Sharks in Durban to reach the final, but couldn’t make it a fourth knockout win in a row on the road, so they will be eager to earn a home playoff game next season.

“One of our goals was to get a home semi and hopefully a home final. So that will be our goal next year because I think the people of Nelspruit (Mbombela) deserve it,” said captain Shane Kirkwood.

Odds against them

But the odds will once again be stacked against the Pumas as they will have to rebuild again as they are set to lose a number of their star players to bigger unions ahead of next season.

“IG (Prinsloo) is going to the Sharks, Tinus de Beer is going to Wales, Ali Mgijima is coming to the Cheetahs, Diego Appollis is going to the Sharks and Sebastian de Klerk is going to the Bulls,” said Stonehouse.

“So we have to start all over again. But we know we will always lose players and we have planned for that. In our system we have players in place to take over those roles because we have to look forward.

“Bringing players through also remains important because if the Pumas and the Griquas die, a lot of talent will also die, too.”