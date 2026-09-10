Damian de Allende says ‘lekker challenge’ facing ‘incredible’ Jordie Barrett

Both centres have played every minute of the three Tests between South Africa and New Zealand so far.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende said playing against his All Blacks counterpart Jordie Barrett is a “pleasure” and an incredible experience, and that he is learning much from the player five years his junior.

The two men have been contesting the midfield in a microcosm of the rivalry between the two greatest rugby teams in the world in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series.

South Africa lead the series 2-1 after back-to-back wins in Cape Town and Soweto, and hope to secure the series in the fourth and final Test in Baltimore on Saturday (kick-off 11.10pm SAST).

Both inside centres have played the full 80 minutes in all three games so far.

Turning in strong performances

Thirty-four-year-old De Allende made strong carries and tackled well in his 102nd Test for the Springboks in Soweto.

He also bumped a defender off and sent Kurt-Lee Arendse on his way for a try, while once stealing a ball on the ground.

Twenty-nine-year-old Barrett had a decent showing with 11 carries and 14 tackles in his 84th Test for the All Blacks.

A good cross-kick and tackle on Ethan Hooker made up for one or two poor touches and being run over by Pieter-Steph du Toit.

De Allende said he faces quality players in every team, but facing Barrett has been a “lekker challenge”.

“At the start of my career I got to play against Ma’a Nonu, Conrad Smith and Sonny Bill Williams,” said the Bok centre, adding South Africans Frans Steyn, André Esterhuizen and Jan Serfontein were world-class opposition whenever he faced them at franchise level.

Damian de Allende: Jordie Barrett is ‘incredible’

“But at the moment the one guy who stands out for me is Jordie Barrett. I think his skill set is incredible.

“At the moment he’s got the ability to do everything on the field. It’s been a real pleasure playing against him these past few weeks.

“I like to learn a lot on the field, especially playing against opposition. And I feel like I’ve learned a lot playing against Jordie Barrett.”

De Allende said he was sad to hear about outside centre Quin Tupaea’s knee injury.

“I wish him a speedy recovery. Every Test match is tough and this one [series[ has been tough. But it has also been an incredible experience.”